Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams Sells 9,667 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,471.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,021.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innospec alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $124.27 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $126.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 22.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.