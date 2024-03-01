InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) CEO James F. Wirth Acquires 660 Shares of Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.55 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.16.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

