Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys $48,180.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.
Mativ Stock Performance
Shares of Mativ stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Mativ Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
