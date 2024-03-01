Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys $48,180.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

