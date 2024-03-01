Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Acquires 5,100 Shares of Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Andrew Ladner acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$19,125.00.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.