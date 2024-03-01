Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CEO Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stagwell Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of STGW opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
