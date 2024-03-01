Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CEO Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STGW opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stagwell by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.