Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
CVLT stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
