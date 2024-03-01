Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CVLT stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 675.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 46.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 83.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

