Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,724,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

