Insider Selling: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Sells $152,280.00 in Stock

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

ESP stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

