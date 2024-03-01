Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $46,345.11 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,137,798.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Artur Bergman sold 8,387 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,056.61.

On Friday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,646 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $155,204.14.

On Monday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25.

On Monday, January 29th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25.

On Monday, January 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

Fastly Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

