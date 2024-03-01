Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 22,590 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25.

On Thursday, January 18th, Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.