Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells 5,252 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.1 %
LINC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
