Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Sells $1,485,582.48 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LPLA opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

