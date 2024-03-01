Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $761,500.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6,503.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,089.44 and a 52 week high of $7,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

