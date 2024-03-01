Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 60,895 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

