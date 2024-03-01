Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 60,895 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
HOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
