Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $2,399,715.58 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72.

On Thursday, February 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 231.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

