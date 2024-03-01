Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $1,041,440.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $260.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.