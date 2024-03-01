Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $79,863.30 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

