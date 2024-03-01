Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $79,863.30 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
