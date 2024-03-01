Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells 27,090 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22.

On Wednesday, November 29th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173.00.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $220.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. Analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $653,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

