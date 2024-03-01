Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $46,631.70 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 37.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,283 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $11,332,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $2,283,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

