Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells $332,775.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $219.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

