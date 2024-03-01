Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Insmed Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

