Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 3,060 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $178.87 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average of $185.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

