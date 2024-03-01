Intapp’s (INTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,934,604.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,899 shares of company stock worth $8,165,253 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intapp by 152.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

