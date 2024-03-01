Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.87 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

