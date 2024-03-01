Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.35.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

