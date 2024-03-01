Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 1,861.8% in February

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a growth of 1,861.8% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Living Application Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance

Shares of ILAG stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intelligent Living Application Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

