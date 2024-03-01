Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.61

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 123070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.09.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

