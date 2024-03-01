Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $138.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

