Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,884.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,884 ($23.90) and last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($23.88), with a volume of 138576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,873.50 ($23.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,492.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,724.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.88.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

