Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,884.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,884 ($23.90) and last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($23.88), with a volume of 138576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,873.50 ($23.76).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ICP
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.