International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.
In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $167,330 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
