Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 895.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

