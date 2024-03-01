Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 895.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
