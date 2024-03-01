Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Holdings Reduced by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

