Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

