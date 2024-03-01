iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

iomart Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 145.62 ($1.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.96 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.46).

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

