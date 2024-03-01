IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of IONQ opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

