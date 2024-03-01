Ironbark Capital Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IBC)

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Ironbark Capital Stock Performance

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.