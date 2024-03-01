Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 32.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $573.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

