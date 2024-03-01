Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $200,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,545 shares of company stock worth $6,681,131. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.