Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

