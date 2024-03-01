Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.