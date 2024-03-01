iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.