iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Qalhat Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.47 and a 200-day moving average of $460.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
