iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 12.65% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $59.99 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

