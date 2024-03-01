iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.08

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.08 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 3611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $560.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.