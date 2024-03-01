iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

