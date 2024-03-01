iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.54

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 143030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

