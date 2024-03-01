ITM Power (LON:ITM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ITM Power Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 54.06 ($0.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £333.49 million, a P/E ratio of -540.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.25. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32).
About ITM Power
