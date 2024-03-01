Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Sells $14,632.80 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 168 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $14,632.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
