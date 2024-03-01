Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Sells $14,632.80 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 168 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $14,632.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

