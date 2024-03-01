Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,564 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J opened at $146.65 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

