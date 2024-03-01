Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.06 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

