Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Jamf by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 3,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

